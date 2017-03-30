Quantcast

Unions, activists decry investors purchasing Baltimore’s distressed mortgages

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 30, 2017

Activists and unions urged a Baltimore City Council committee to consider actions against lenders they argue hurt the city by purchasing distressed mortgages, evicting homeowners and leaving properties vacant. The Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held a hearing on Thursday at City Hall examining the impact of a federal Housing and Urban Development program allowing the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo