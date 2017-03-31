Quantcast

4th Circuit administrator to retire after 45 years

By: Associated Press March 31, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — An administrator for the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is stepping down after more than four decades on the job. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Samuel W. Phillips plans to retire on May 31 after more than 45 years as the court's chief executive. Before that he was a clerk for ...

