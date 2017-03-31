Quantcast

Hogan signs 2 bills, with 2 dozen more pending

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 31, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law two more bills Friday but left two dozen others for another day. The bill-signing ceremony came a day after the governor hastily signed an emergency bill in his office. Meanwhile, 24 other bills delivered Wednesday under the so-called six day rule await disposition. Included in Friday’s signing event, which ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo