Quantcast

Teen accused of Md. high school rape heads back to court

By: Associated Press March 31, 2017

ROCKVILLE — A 17-year-old charged with raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom is heading back to court. Jose Montano and another student, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl earlier this month at Rockville High School. Montano is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday in Montgomery County District Court. On Thursday, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo