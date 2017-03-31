Quantcast

Baltimore kicks off weeklong Light City event

By: Associated Press March 31, 2017

Baltimore is preparing to kick off its second annual Light City event. Friday marks the beginning of the weeklong festival of lights, sponsored by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, that will feature parades, art installations, a bike rally and fireworks display. The festival will start with a light parade with costumed performers, light-up floats ...

