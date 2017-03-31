Quantcast

Md. eyes telemedicine expansion to aid in opioid crisis

By: Capital News Service Natalie Schwartz March 31, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – A bill that could expand telemedicine to include counseling for substance abuse disorders, which could help thwart the ballooning heroin-opioid epidemic in Maryland, is advancing in the General Assembly. Telemedicine has grown rapidly in recent years, with 15 million Americans using it 2015, a 50 percent increase from 2013, according to the American Telemedicine ...

