Orioles, Nationals met with skepticism by NY appellate court

By: Associated Press Ronald Blum March 31, 2017

NEW YORK — A five-judge appellate panel in New York State Supreme Court questioned all sides with skepticism in the long-running television dispute between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles. The teams and Major League Baseball argued for about 40 minutes Friday before an Appellate Division panel headed by Justice Rolando T. Acosta, the Eastern Intercollegiate ...

