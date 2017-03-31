PARTNER AND ASSOCIATE ATTORNEYS, COMPLEX
FEDERAL CIVIL AND BANKRUPTCY LITIGATION
Simms Showers LLP, Baltimore / Hunt Valley seeks partner and associate-level attorneys with three (3) or more years’ practice experience with background including federal judicial clerkship, law review and/or top 50 law school degree, to join our national and international practice in complex federal civil and bankruptcy litigation. We seek lawyers with demonstrated client development ability who want to enjoy and grow their practice and better serve their clients and community. Please contact Steve Simms, direct phone 443-290-8704, cell 410-365-6131 or by email at jssimms@simmsshowers.com in confidence. See our website, http://www.simmsshowers.com for more information