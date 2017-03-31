Quantcast

A conversation with a Latino innovator

By: Veronica Cool March 31, 2017

People are sometimes surprised to learn I’m Hispanic, that English is my second language and that I’m an entrepreneur. The prevailing assumption is Latinos entrepreneurs are all landscapers, cleaners or caterers. This was the genesis for the Latino Innovators Pitch competition, to showcase the innovation and diversity found within the Hispanic business community and to ...
To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo