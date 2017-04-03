Quantcast

Hogan signs bill granting Baltimore, 10 counties additional education money

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 3, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore city and nine other jurisdictions will split nearly more than $28 million in additional education funding approved in a bill Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law Monday. The bulk of the funding for fiscal year 2018 will go to the city, which is attempting resolve a $129 million budget shortfall in its ...

