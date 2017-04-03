Quantcast

Hogan withdraws Schrader for DHMH post, says he’ll reappoint

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 3, 2017

The nomination of Dennis Schrader, Gov. Larry Hogan's recent pick to lead the state health department, has been withdrawn but a spokesman for the first-term Republican said the nominee will be back next year. Schrader, who was interviewed by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee nearly three weeks ago, has yet to be scheduled for a vote. ...

