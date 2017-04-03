Quantcast

Howard Chasanow, former Md. Court of Appeals judge, dies

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2017

Former Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Howard S. Chasanow died Sunday following an automobile accident. He would have celebrated his 80th birthday Monday.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo