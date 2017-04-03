Quantcast

Federal judge orders settlement conference in juvenile-lifers case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2017

Litigation over the constitutionality of Maryland's treatment of juvenile offenders sentenced to life in prison was referred to a federal magistrate judge for a settlement conference last week but the parties will still proceed with a months-long discovery process. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander signed the order referring the case for settlement March 30, the same ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo