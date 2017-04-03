Quantcast

Md. Senate passes paid sick leave bill to House

By: Associated Press April 3, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has sent its bill on requiring paid sick leave over to the House of Delegates. The Senate voted 29-18 for the measure. That's a crucial vote, because 29 are how many votes the Senate would need to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan, who opposes the bill. The measure as approved ...

