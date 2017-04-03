Quantcast

MUNIR MATIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person Appellant, Munir Matin, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. Appellant presents one question for our review: “Did the trial court err in denying the motion to suppress?” Read the opinion here:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo