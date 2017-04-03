Quantcast

Baltimore spending panel set to approve $500K settlement in fatal ’13 crash

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is scheduled to approve Wednesday a $500,000 settlement for a high-speed police chase that ended in a fatal crash, killing three people. Baltimore police officers in an unmarked vehicle began pursuing Terrell Young for suspected drug and traffic violations around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2013 and Young fled, reaching ...

