Barbera named UB Law commencement speaker

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera is addressing this year’s graduates at the University of Baltimore School of Law’s spring commencement.

About 275 graduates will be crossing the stage at University of Baltimore School of Law’s 90th commencement ceremony on May 15 at the Patricia and Arthur Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric.

The first woman chief judge of the highest court in the state, Barbera earned her undergraduate degree in early childhood education from what was then Towson State College and taught in Baltimore city public schools for nine years. She went on to earn her law degree from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, graduating in 1984 and was admitted to the Maryland bar the same year.

Barbera has served as chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals since July 2013.