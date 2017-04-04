Quantcast

DAVID JAMES MONTGOMERY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Compact disc This case turns on whether, and for how long, David James Montgomery retained a legitimate expectation of privacy in a compact disc (“CD”) that he left in a laptop he pawned and failed to redeem. The CD, which contained child pornography, was discovered by a pawnshop ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo