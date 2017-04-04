Quantcast

Facebook loses search warrant challenge in New York court

By: Associated Press April 4, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. — Facebook has lost a legal fight against a New York City prosecutor who sought search warrants for hundreds of user accounts. The New York state Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with lower courts by ruling that the social media giant didn't have the right to challenge the warrants. Prosecutors in Manhattan sought search ...

