Lockheed Martin lands $1.6B Army radar contract

By: Associated Press April 4, 2017

The Pentagon has awarded a $1.6 billion contract to Lockheed Martin for more mobile radar systems that will be assembled at one of the company's New York plants. Rick Herodes, program director of the Q-53 radar system, told The Post-Standard that the Bethesda-based defense contractor will make at least 70 more of the radars over the ...

