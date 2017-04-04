Quantcast

Md. House OKs medical pot bill to boost minority businesses

By: Associated Press April 4, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland would allow five more licenses to grow medical marijuana in the state under a measure approved by the House of Delegates that is aimed at boosting minority-owned business participation after a disparity study. The House passed the bill 90-45 Tuesday to make the change in the state's developing industry. That sends the measure ...

