PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION v. ALFORD MUNDY

Workers' compensation -- Expert testimony -- Frye-Reed hearing In March 2013, Alford Mundy (“Appellee”) fell and injured his knee. After filing a successful claim with the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission (“Commission”), Mundy attempted unsuccessfully to amend his claim to cover two other injuries that he alleged were related to his knee injury. Mundy sought judicial review ...