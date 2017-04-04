Quantcast

RICKY DAVIS, AKA RICKEY DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury selection -- Batson challenge A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Ricky Davis, also known as Rickey Davis, appellant, of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence following the death of Keenan Dixon on September 18, 2014. Appellant noted this appeal and ...

