Quantcast

Stay lifted in Baltimore police internal affairs records dispute

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2017

The Court of Special Appeals has lifted a temporary stay requested by a Baltimore police sergeant of a criminal trial after finding the officer does not have standing to ask the court to review the circuit court's decision allowing him to be questioned about his internal affairs records. Sgt. Joseph Donato requested and received the stay last week as Deandre ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo