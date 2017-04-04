Quantcast

US trade deficit drops sharply to $43.6 billion in February

By: Associated Press Martin April 4, 2017

The U.S. trade deficit declined sharply in February as imports from China fell by a record amount and American exports rose for a third straight month. The deficit fell to $43.6 billion in February, 9.6 percent below January's deficit of $48.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Exports rose a tiny 0.2 percent to $192.9 billion. ...

