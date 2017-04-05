Quantcast

$30M Roland Park Place redevelopment to begin

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 5, 2017

Roland Park Place plans a multiphase redevelopment of the retirement community in north Baltimore. Construction on the first phase starts immediately and includes renovations of the original building with the addition of a 4,140-square-foot arts and education center. Improvements in the first phase include a geothermal heating and cooling system, the overhaul of 28 private, long-term care ...
