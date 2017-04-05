Quantcast

Appeals court: Workplace discrimination against gays is prohibited by federal law

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Sandhya Somashekhar April 5, 2017

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that workers may not be fired for their sexual orientation, becoming the highest court in the country to weigh in on whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gays from workplace discrimination and setting up a possible Supreme Court battle. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago found ...

