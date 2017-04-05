Quantcast

Baltimore officials to judge: Don’t delay police overhaul

By: Associated Press April 5, 2017

Baltimore officials have told a federal judge they want to move ahead with a plan to overhaul the city's troubled police department despite a Justice Department request to delay it. The Justice Department on Monday asked the judge overseeing the plan, called a consent decree, to postpone for 90 days a scheduled hearing Thursday. It said ...

