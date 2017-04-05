Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Johnson, Mirmiran, & Thompson Inc. moves to Hunt Valley

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 5, 2017

Architecture firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc. is moving its offices from Sparks to Hunt Valley. The firm moved into its new headquarters at 400 Wight Ave. to allow its 500 employees to be under one roof, occupying 105,000 square feet of space. The firm’s Towson office will stay open during the move. "When our headquarters last ...
