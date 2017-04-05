Quantcast

Lawsuit fights plan to move historic cemetery at MGM casino’s doorstep

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Justin Wm. Moyer April 5, 2017

Yards from the sleek entrance of the icy-blue MGM National Harbor casino, an eerie sight greets those lining up for table games and Cher concerts: a cluster of lonely graves atop a hill. The graves, surrounded by a parking lot and two lines of chain-link fence, don't look much like a security risk, but anyone ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo