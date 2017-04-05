Quantcast

Report: Md. hospitals’ safety, quality improved in 2016

By: Tim Curtis April 5, 2017

Maryland hospitals have improved patient safety and quality of care in recent years, according to data released Wednesday by the Maryland Hospital Association. Maryland hospitals saw a 48 percent reduction in the overall number of complications from 2013 to 2016 and an 11 percent decrease in the rate of readmissions over the same time period. Maryland’s Medicare ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo