Sagamore Spirit offers free distillery tours

Sagamore Spirit is now allowing residents to reserve a tour of its waterfront distillery at Port Covington. Free tours are available during the distillery’s opening weekend April 21 through April 23. After that, tours will cost interested rye whiskey connoisseurs $15. “We are excited to welcome our first guests to this world class distillery,” Brian Treacy, president ...