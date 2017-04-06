Quantcast

Comcast enters wireless business with $45-a-month service

By: Bloomberg Gerry Smith and Scott Moritz April 6, 2017

Comcast Corp. unveiled a wireless service that offers unlimited data on Verizon Communications Inc.’s network for less than nearly every other competitor and said the venture will be profitable once its subscribers reach hundreds of thousands. While the pricing plans have some strings attached and are available only to Comcast’s internet and TV customers, the initial ...

