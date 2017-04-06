Quantcast

DAWAN HAWKINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Reckless endangerment Dawan Hawkins, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of reckless endangerment. The court sentenced Hawkins to three years’ incarceration, with credit for time served. Hawkins now asks us to consider whether the evidence was sufficient to sustain his conviction. Read the ...

