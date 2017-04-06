Quantcast

EASTON GOLF, LLC v. CHETAN MEHTA

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017

Real property -- Refusal to transfer title -- Injunctive relief This is an interlocutory appeal of the Circuit Court for Talbot County’s denial of an emergency motion for injunctive relief filed by Easton Golf, LLC (“Easton”), appellant. Chetan Mehta (“Mehta”), appellee, placed the highest bid at an auction of a golf course owned by Easton. After ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo