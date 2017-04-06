Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Howard S. Chasanow, 1937-2017

By: Editorial Advisory Board April 6, 2017

It was in the mind and sinews of the law that you would always find Howard S. Chasanow. When he died Sunday, one day shy of his 80th birthday, Judge Chasanow had developed a national reputation as a master mediator skilled at bringing peace to warring attorneys, thereby sparing them and their clients the expense and ...

