Everest Wealth Management keeps licenses after judge issues restraining order

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 6, 2017

A Baltimore city judge has put Everest Wealth Management and its owner, Philip Rousseaux, back in business -- at least temporarily. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Karen C. Friedman issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday preventing the Maryland Insurance Administration from enforcing its license suspension of the Towson wealth management company known regionally for its "Money Guys" ...

