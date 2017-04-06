Quantcast

JEREMY ADEM ALI-SAID v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Parole eligibility In 2003, Jeremy Ali-Said pled guilty to attempted murder in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County and was sentenced to life in prison with all but thirty-five years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation. During sentencing, the trial court stated on the record that because attempted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo