JOSE BARRERA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Conspiracy A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted appellant Jose Barrera of conspiracy to commit robbery and theft under $1,000. The court sentenced appellant to fifteen years’ imprisonment, all but eight years suspended, with five years’ supervised probation for the conspiracy conviction, and a ...

