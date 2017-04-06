Quantcast

Md. bill to increase energy efficiency enacted

By: Associated Press April 6, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A measure to require Maryland's five largest electric utilities to provide customers with energy-efficiency programs and services to cut energy consumption by 2 percent a year has been enacted. It's one of 15 bills that went into law Thursday, after Gov. Larry Hogan decided not to veto or sign them before a midnight deadline. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo