SULION, LLC v. HAROLD R. PHIPPS, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure on rights of redemption -- Late-asserted arguments A company bought a property at a tax sale and filed a timely complaint to foreclose rights of redemption. No one opposed the company’s request for a judgment, the court entered a judgment in the company’s favor, and the judgment became enrolled. Months after the judgment ...

