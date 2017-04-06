Quantcast

TERRENCE PACKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police After Terrence Packer had a physical altercation with his estranged girlfriend, the police converged on his house. When they arrived, Mr. Packer was in the doorway, wielding a shotgun. Mr. Packer was shot when he emerged from the doorway and pointed the shotgun at the ...

