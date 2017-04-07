Quantcast

Baltimore’s Pratt library names new president

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor April 7, 2017

Heidi Daniel has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Daniel has been executive director of The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County in Ohio since 2012. “My passion for public libraries led me to seek the job at the Pratt,” Daniel said in a statement. “It is ...

