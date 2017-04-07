Quantcast

Federal judge approves Baltimore consent decree

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 7, 2017

A federal judge on Friday approved and entered the Baltimore consent decree despite requests for a delay by the U.S. Department of Justice. "The undersigned has no handy yardstick to measure adequacy and claims no special expertise in that regard. And whether the proposed decree succeeds in all its goals will be known only in hindsight," ...

