Parties to Baltimore consent decree big adding names to legal teams

As the finalization of a consent decree in Baltimore gets more thorny and political, both sides are adding attorneys to the case who have worked on cases in the public eye.

John Gore, the deputy attorney general for civil rights, entered his appearance in the case Thursday.

Gore defended North Carolina’s HB2, the so-called “bathroom bill” still making headlines as recently as this week. GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations decried President Donald J. Trump’s decision to appoint the Jones Day attorney to the post when the news was announced in January.

In the consent decree case, Gore asked U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar for a delay before the judge signs off on the agreement, negotiated and signed by the agency during the Obama administration, citing “grave concerns” that it was the wrong way to reform Baltimore Police.

After Thursday’s public comment hearing — which Bredar declined to postpone at the government’s request this week — the city filed a motion for admission pro hac vice on behalf of Debo P. Adegbile, a New York attorney who serves as commissioner on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Adegbile, of Wilmer Hale, represents municipalities and local government agencies involved Justice Department investigations, according to his bio, and he previously worked for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.