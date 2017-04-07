Quantcast

Keeping our biases in check

By: Dorie Fain April 7, 2017

A client of many years recently pointed out to my staff that an email confirmation she received from my office regarding the completion of a money transfer is the first of this type of communication she had ever received. This shocked me, because of all firms we certainly have a laser focus on including women as ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo