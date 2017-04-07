Quantcast

IN RE: D. B.

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Cell phone video Found to be involved in the delinquent act of second degree assault, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County (sitting as the juvenile court), D. B., appellant, contends that the court erred by purportedly considering, as substantive evidence, a cell phone video which had ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo