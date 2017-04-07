Quantcast

US adds just 98K jobs; unemployment falls to a low 4.5 pct.

By: Associated Press Christopher S. Rugaber April 7, 2017

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added just 98,000 jobs in March, the fewest in a year, though the unemployment rate fell to a nearly 10-year low of 4.5 percent. Last month's weakness in hiring may point to sluggishness in the economy, but unusual weather might also have been a factor. Job gains in January and February had ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo