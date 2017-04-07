Were the cruise missile strikes against Syrian military targets lawful?

(NOTE: I am currently deployed as a military attorney in the United States Army. I prepared this article in my personal capacity. Any opinions expressed in this article are my own and do not reflect the views of the Maryland Army National Guard, State of Maryland, National Guard Bureau, the Department of the Army, Department of Defense or the United States government. Assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any federal government entity.)

Military operations, such as missile strikes, require a legal review by an attorney. The legal review provides the jus ad bellum or legal justification for a nation state to engage in armed conflict.

After the announcement that the United States had launched missile strikes in Syria last night at targeted airfields believed to have launched a chemical weapons attack, my social media feeds were full of comments about whether the strikes were lawful. The answer very much depends on which international or operational law attorney you ask and your position on U.S. military operations. The question on the lawful use of military force also requires the analysis of both international and domestic law.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution provides the president the ability to use armed forces in hostilities through:

1. a declaration of war;

2. a law passed by Congress; or

3. in response to an attack on the United States.

The missile strikes were not part of a declaration of war, nor a clear response to an attack on the United States. And the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force passed by Congress in response to the Sept. 11 attacks does not seem to apply.

As the president’s authority to conduct armed conflict in the absence of clear congressional approval has continued to expand since the 1973 War Powers Resolution, it’s arguable that President Donald Trump’s decision falls within a narrow reading of domestic law, some precedent already set by a former president, or a new precedent set by his administration.

The United Nations charter requires that all countries recognize and respect the territorial integrity or political independence of other countries. However, two exceptions to this rule are: actions authorized by the U.N. Security Council, which includes the United States and Russia; or self-defense, either individual or collective, responsive or anticipatory. A nation-state could also authorize the use of foreign military force in its own country.

The Security Council has not authorized the U.S. actions, and the Syrian government has not authorized the U.S. to use military force in its own country. So what about self-defense? The chemical weapons attack was not directed at U.S. personnel or territory, so individual, responsive self-defense likely does not apply. An argument could be made that the U.S. is exercising anticipatory self-defense in that American troops are operating within the Syrian border, and the airfields that launched chemical weapons pose a real, legitimate and imminent threat to American lives.

Another argument could be made that the strikes were in support of a humanitarian intervention to defend the people of Syria against its government. International law scholars disagree on whether humanitarian intervention is a legitimate justification for a nation-state to use armed aggression against another nation. Many argue that the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia in 1999 as a humanitarian intervention created a new justification for the use of force.

Were the cruise missile strikes against Syrian military targets lawful? Ultimately, it’s debatable, as are most questions of international and operational law. You can read my legal analysis of the U.S. decision to start bombing in Syria in 2014, which has more detail.