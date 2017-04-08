Quantcast

Md. legislature passes ethics reforms

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 8, 2017

The House of Delegates Saturday gave final approval to an amended version of Gov. Larry Hogan's ethics reform package. And while House Bill 978 provides for stiffer penalties for bribery — a provision offered on the same morning a state senator was charged with taking cash payments in a phony development deal — the legislature made it ...

